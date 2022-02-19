 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog found 'soaked with urine' in bag in Vineland

VINELAND — A dog was found inside a bag on Christel Avenue on Saturday morning, the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter said.

According to a post on the shelter's Facebook page, a man walking his dog behind Gerresheimer Glass in the 500 block of Christel saw the bag moving and brought it to the shelter. A young female Chihuahua was inside.

The dog was "soaked with urine" and "lucky to be alive," read the post, adding the dog, Coco, was scheduled to be examined by a veterinarian Saturday.

"We are sickened by a blatant act of animal cruelty that occurred today to a sweet & innocent little Chihuahua," the shelter wrote.

The incident has been reported to police, the shelter said.

Anyone with information about the dog can call police at 856-691-4111.

