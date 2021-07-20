 Skip to main content
Detention hearings set for 3 charged in Jasayde Holder shooting
Ten-year-old Jasayde Holder was fatally shot July 4 in Vineland.

VINELAND — The three people charged in the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Jasayde Holder will appear in Cumberland County court this week for detention hearings.

Xavier L. Bogan, 20, of Upper Deerfield Township and William L. Harris and Karonjah N. Witt, both 28 and of Vineland, were each charged last Wednesday with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Bogan also was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault; Harris also was charged with murder, aggravated manslaughter and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault; and Witt also was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated assault.

Bogan and Witt's hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, while Harris will appear in court Tuesday at 1 p.m. All three will have there pre-indictment conferences at 1 p.m. Sept. 9.

On the night of July 4, Jasayde was hit in what appeared to have been a drive-by shooting at a home in the 700 block of West Earl Drive. Police were called to Inspira Medical Center Vineland shortly before 11:30 p.m. where she was pronounced dead.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

