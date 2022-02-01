Detention hearings for 3 arrested in Mayren-Guzman case set for Friday

MAYS LANDING — A detention hearing was postponed Tuesday for one of three men charged with assaulting 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman, who was found dead last week near a Pleasantville strip club after being reported missing.

The hearing for Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City, has been rescheduled for Friday by Judge Nancy L. Ridgway. The state asked for a three-day adjournment for discovery.

The other two suspects in the case, John Hands, 24, and Garnell Hands, 29, both of Pleasantville, are scheduled to have their detention hearings and first appearances Friday as well.

The three men were each charged with assault and conspiracy last Wednesday, according to Pleasantville police. They are being held at the Atlantic County jail.

Mayren-Guzman was reported missing early Jan. 23 after last being seen leaving Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road.

According to investigators, Mayren-Guzman got into an altercation after leaving the club before walking east on Delilah toward Atlantic City.

His body was found Tuesday morning by a volunteer from a search party in the roadside marshes near the club.