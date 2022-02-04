 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Detention hearings for 3 arrested in Mayren-Guzman case set for Friday
Irving Mayren-Guzman memorial

Family, friends and community members gather at 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman's roadside memorial Thursday in Pleasantville, after the teen's body was discovered in the marshes following his disappearance last week.

 Selena Vazquez, Staff Writer

MAYS LANDING — Detention hearings are set for Friday for the three men charged with assaulting 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman, who was found dead last week near a Pleasantville strip club after being reported missing. 

The hearing for one of the men, Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City, was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but Judge Nancy L. Ridgway granted the state's request for a three-day adjournment. 

The other two suspects in the case, John Hands, 24, and Garnell Hands, 29, both of Pleasantville, had already been scheduled to have their detention hearings and first appearances Friday.

The three men were each charged with assault and conspiracy last Wednesday, according to Pleasantville police. They are being held at the Atlantic County jail.

Mayren-Guzman was reported missing early Jan. 23 after last being seen leaving Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road.

According to investigators, Mayren-Guzman got into an altercation after leaving the club before walking east on Delilah toward Atlantic City.

His body was found the morning of Jan. 25 by a volunteer from a search party in the roadside marshes near the club.

Mayren-Guzman’s cause of death is still unknown, pending the release of autopsy results.

Multiple attempts have been made to contact Centerfolds management for comment.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

