Detention hearings for 3 arrested in Mayren-Guzman case set for Friday

MAYS LANDING — Detention hearings are set for Friday for the three men charged with assaulting 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman, who was found dead last week near a Pleasantville strip club after being reported missing.
The hearing for one of the men, Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City, was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but Judge Nancy L. Ridgway granted the state's request for a three-day adjournment.
The other two suspects in the case, John Hands, 24, and Garnell Hands, 29, both of Pleasantville, had already been scheduled to have their detention hearings and first appearances Friday.
The three men were each charged with assault and conspiracy last Wednesday, according to Pleasantville police. They are being held at the Atlantic County jail.
MAYS LANDING — The three men charged with assaulting 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman, who w…
Mayren-Guzman was reported missing early Jan. 23 after last being seen leaving Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road.
According to investigators, Mayren-Guzman got into an altercation after leaving the club before walking east on Delilah toward Atlantic City.
His body was found the morning of Jan. 25 by a volunteer from a search party in the roadside marshes near the club.
Mayren-Guzman’s cause of death is still unknown, pending the release of autopsy results.
Multiple attempts have been made to contact Centerfolds management for comment.
GALLERY: Family and friends fight for 'Justicia para Irving'
Protest
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.