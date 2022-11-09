 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Detention hearing set for Millville man charged in woman's murder

  • 0

A Millville man accused of murdering a woman is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Thursday.

Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 39, will appear before Cumberland County Superior Court Judge William Ziegler at 9 a.m., court official Rosemarie Gallagher said Wednesday.

Ramos-Rosado allegedly shot Ramy Garcia, 35, last week during an argument, according to an affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

Police arrived at a home in the 400 block of North Fourth Street at 4:24 p.m. Nov. 2 and found Garcia apparently dead in the backyard from at least one gunshot wound to the head, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses saw Garcia and Ramos-Rosado fighting over a gun, according to the affidavit. 

During the confrontation, the gun discharged once before Ramos-Rosado gained control of it. He then shot Garcia, the affidavit states.

The Prosecutor's Office announced his arrest the following day.

Edwin D. Ramos-Rosado

Ramos-Rosado

 Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

