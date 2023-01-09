 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Detention hearing postponed for Upper Township man charged in fatal hit-and-run

Maucher

Hugo Maucher, 50, of Upper Township, appears in court from Cape May County jail on Monday. He's charged in the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed an 80-year-old on Dec. 29.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A detention hearing for an Upper Township man accused of fatally hitting a woman with his car nearly two weeks ago has been moved to Wednesday.

Hugo M. Maucher, 50, appeared on video from a booth inside Cape May County jail on Monday before Judge J. Christopher Gibson for about a minute and a half before he was informed state prosecutors would be delaying his hearing for discovery purposes.

Maucher has been in jail since surrendering to police on Jan. 3, said John Tumelty, Maucher's attorney.

He's charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.

Maucher was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Marjorie Straubmuller, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The 80-year-old was near Stagecoach Road and Brewhaus Lane at 6:28 p.m. on Dec. 29 when she was hit. She was then taken by helicopter to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where she was later pronounced dead, the affidavit says.

Maucher turned himself in to State Police after the agency said it was looking for a man in his 50s leaving the scene in an SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, releasing a sketch to identify their suspect.

Maucher owns a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee matching the suspect vehicle's description, the affidavit says.

