Detention hearing postponed for Mays Landing woman charged with husband's murder

MAYS LANDING — The detention hearing for a Hamilton Township woman accused of murdering her husband on Christmas night has been delayed until next week because of evidence issues.

On Wednesday, Judge Jeffrey Waldman postponed the hearing for Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, until Jan. 3.

Wigglesworth, dressed in an orange jail outfit, appeared remotely from a booth at the Atlantic County jail for about eight minutes with her co-counsels, attorneys Melissa Rosenblum and Jonathan Diego.

Diego asked that the hearing be postponed because the defense was unable to obtain discovery information from a portal. The defense team is seeking access to police body camera footage, 911 calls and an iPad that may hold information about the home's security system, he said.

Assistant Atlantic County Prosecutor Seth Levy agreed to the postponement, telling Diego and Rosenblum to contact him if they had additional problems obtaining discovery materials.

Marylue Wigglesworth is charged with murdering her husband, David Wigglesworth, 57.

Marylue Wigglesworth called police to her home in the 5200 block of Somers Point-Mays Landing Road at 10:19 p.m. Sunday, telling dispatch she and her husband were in an altercation. Officers found the Wigglesworths in a bedroom, David suffering from a gunshot wound.

David Wigglesworth, who was involved in local politics, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marylue Wigglesworth told police she shot her husband, according to an affidavit of probable cause.