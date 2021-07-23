 Skip to main content
Detention hearing for suspect in murder of Vineland girl again postponed due to unrelated drug charges
Ten-year-old Jasayde Holder was fatally shot July 4 in Vineland.

The state has moved to postpone the detention hearing of 28-year-old William Harris as a second case has been brought against him for drug charges.

Harris, of Vineland, was charged with murder after 10-year-old Jasayde Holder was killed in a drive-by shooting July 4. The drug charges, which include offenses for MDMA (ecstacy) and oxycodone, are unrelated to the murder charges.

Defense attorney Kimberly Schultz requested the postponement so that both the murder and drug cases, which are separate warrants, could be heard simultaneously. Harris will appear for the detention hearings Wednesday.

The hearings for the other two suspects in Jasayde's death, 20-year-old Xavier Bogan, of Upper Deerfield Township, and 28-year-old Karonjah Witt, of Vineland, are set for Monday.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

