Detention hearing for suspect in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Vineland girl pushed back pending additional charge

VINELAND — The detention hearing for William Harris, a Vineland man charged in the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Jasayde Holder, has been pushed back to Friday.
During Harris' appearance Thursday in Cumberland County Superior Court, defense attorney Kimberly Schultz requested a continuance when it was brought to her attention that he was also facing a charge of resisting arrest.
Harris, 28, was charged with murder, aggravated manslaughter and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault after the July 4 shooting that killed Jasayde.
According to Cumberland County Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Vogelsong, it is the state's belief that a man at the residence was the intended target following an altercation between the man and Harris earlier that week.
At the time of the shooting, Jasayde was on the front stoop with her mother watching the fireworks, Vogelsong said. She was wearing a yellow shirt and holding a sparkler.
Schultz argued against the murder charge, but Judge Cristen D'Arrigo said Jasayde was highly visible in front of the house and it didn't seem like Harris was just aimlessly shooting at the home. D'Arrigo responded that circumstances make a case for transferred intent.
"The child has a sparkler in her hand," the judge said in response to Schultz's objection. "So she should be visible to the individuals in the vehicle."
Though not originally stated, the charge of resisting arrest was brought up by Vogelsong as something that was recently added. Neither D'Arrigo nor Schultz saw the charge when looking through their documents, but Vogelsong said she recalled it recently being filed.
The continuance was agreed on as they await the charge.
"The resisting arrest, the court should be aware of because it is indication of flight," Vogelsong said.
The parties will continue the detention hearing Friday.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
