Detention hearing for Mays Landing woman charged with husband's murder postponed

MAYS LANDING — The detention hearing for a Hamilton Township woman accused of murdering her husband on Christmas night was delayed until next week because of evidence issues.

On Wednesday, Judge Jeffrey Waldman postponed the detention hearing for Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, of Mays Landing until Jan. 3.

Marylue Wigglesworth, dressed in an orange outfit, appeared from a booth at the Atlantic County Jail for about eight minutes with her co-counsels, attorneys Melissa Rosenblum and Jonathan Diego.

Diego first asked that the hearing be postponed because the defense was unable to obtain discovery information from a portal. The defense team is seeking access to police body camera footage, 911 calls and an iPad that may hold information about the home's security system, he said.

Wigglesworth is charged with murdering her husband, David Wigglesworth, 57, on Dec. 25.

Marylue Wigglesworth called police to her home in the 5200 block of Somers Point-Mays Landing Road around 10:19 p.m., telling dispatch she and her husband were in an altercation. Arriving officers located Marylue and David Wigglesworth in a bedroom, finding the husband suffering from a gunshot wound.

David Wigglesworth, who was involved in local politics, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marylue Wigglesworth said to police that she shot her husband, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Assistant Atlantic County Prosecutor Seth Levy, who is representing the state in the case, agreed to the postponement, told both Diego and Rosenblum to contact him if they had further problems obtaining discovery documents.