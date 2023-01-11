 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Detention hearing for man charged in fatal Upper Township crash delayed

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A detention hearing for an Upper Township man accused of knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal accident last month was, once again, postponed on Wednesday.

The hearing for Hugo M. Maucher was delayed until Thursday, Cape May County Superior Court Judge J. Christopher Gibson ruled on Wednesday morning. 

Maucher has been in the Cape May County jail since he surrendered himself to authorities on Jan. 3. He's represented by John Tumelty.

Maucher first appeared in court on Monday from inside the jail. He sat in Gibson's court room beside his attorney on Wednesday, handcuffed and dressed in an orange jail suit.

On Monday, the hearing was moved until Wednesday, with the state citing a need for discovery purposes.

The state requested an additional day to obtain the materials it needs to present its case for detention, and the defense agreed to delay the hearing an extra day.

The court will host both Maucher's detention hearing and first appearance on Thursday, Gibson said.

Maucher turned himself after he allegedly struck Marjorie Straubmuller, 80, along a stretch of road in Upper Township on Dec. 29. She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, after she was found showing significant trauma lying on Stagecoach Road, according to Maucher's affidavit.

Straubmuller was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Maucher

Maucher

 Screenshot

NASA discovers new Earth-like planet and its star's habitable zone

