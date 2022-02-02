 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Detention hearing for Bridgeton man's accused killer scheduled for Friday
Detention hearing for Bridgeton man's accused killer scheduled for Friday

013022-pac-nws-morris.jpg

Jonathan Morris, 23, was considered missing and possibly in harm’s way before his body was discovered Monday in Hopewell Township.

 State Police, provided

BRIDGETON — A city man accused of murdering 23-year-old Jonathan Morris is set to appear in court Friday, Gloucester County Criminal Division Assistant Manager Scott Volk said Wednesday.

Miguel Perez, 21, is charged with murder for allegedly shooting Morris in his car last week. He also is charged with weapons offenses, desecration of human remains, evidence tampering, hindering, obstruction, escape and receiving stolen property.

Morris, of Bridgeton, was reported missing last week after his car was found abandoned on Archie Platt Road in Hopewell Township.

His body was discovered Monday in a patch of snow about 15 feet from the same road, State Police previously reported.

A short time before Morris' body was discovered, authorities went to Perez's home, on Cotton Lane, and arrested him, taking him to the Cumberland County jail, where he remains.

The state may request an adjournment with Perez's detention hearing, in which case it would be rescheduled for next Wednesday, Volk said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

