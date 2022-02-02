Detention hearing for Bridgeton man's accused killer scheduled for Friday

BRIDGETON — A city man accused of murdering 23-year-old Jonathan Morris is set to appear in court Friday, Gloucester County Criminal Division Assistant Manager Scott Volk said Wednesday.
Miguel Perez, 21, is charged with murder for allegedly shooting Morris in his car last week. He also is charged with weapons offenses, desecration of human remains, evidence tampering, hindering, obstruction, escape and receiving stolen property.
Morris, of Bridgeton, was reported missing last week after his car was found abandoned on Archie Platt Road in Hopewell Township.
His body was discovered Monday in a patch of snow about 15 feet from the same road, State Police previously reported.
A short time before Morris' body was discovered, authorities went to Perez's home, on Cotton Lane, and arrested him, taking him to the Cumberland County jail, where he remains.
The state may request an adjournment with Perez's detention hearing, in which case it would be rescheduled for next Wednesday, Volk said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.