Dennis Township preschool teacher facing assault charges

Speirs, reached via email, said that Stadler was suspended since the district learned about the incident, but declined to comment further on Stadler’s employment in the district citing personnel issues.

“We take any allegation of inappropriate conduct from a staff member very seriously. Upon learning of the allegation, we took swift action to suspend the teacher and notify the appropriate authorities. We are working in full cooperation with law enforcement.

The primary focus of our school district is on ensuring the health, safety and welfare of our students,” Speirs wrote.

Upon being contacted by The Press, the district also sent out a letter over the weekend to families in Dennis Township notifying them of the incident.

“The staff in Dennis Township School District is professional and dedicated. I can assure you, these types of allegations are extremely rare,” Speirs wrote in the letter. “By working together, you as families and we as a school district can help our school community through this difficult situation.”