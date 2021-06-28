Dennis Township preschool teacher facing assault charges

A Dennis Township preschool teacher is charged with simple assault after her colleagues reported she hit a 4-year-old student in the head in March.
Dawn Stadler of Upper Township was charged on May 11 and is scheduled to appear in Dennis Township Municipal Court July 14 on the disorderly person’s offense.
Stadler’s attorney, Robert Agre, said he is still in the process of obtaining discovery in the case.
“She’s a 30-year teacher who apparently had an exemplary record,” Agre said, but declined to comment further.
State pension records show that Stadler has been a teacher since 1990 and earns a salary of $87,150 in the district.
According to court documents, two of Stadler’s classroom aids reported to Dennis Township Superintendent Susan Speirs on April 1 that nearly a month prior, on March 9, they witnessed Stadler strike a 4-year-old student in the head in retaliation for the student pushing her first.
The aides reported to Speirs that the student seemed to be in pain following the incident, the court document states.
“It should be noted that the victim is a 4-year-old juvenile, and was unable to provide a statement pertaining to the incident due to his age and a developmental disability,” reads the affidavit of probable cause.
Speirs, reached via email, said that Stadler was suspended since the district learned about the incident, but declined to comment further on Stadler’s employment in the district citing personnel issues.
“We take any allegation of inappropriate conduct from a staff member very seriously. Upon learning of the allegation, we took swift action to suspend the teacher and notify the appropriate authorities. We are working in full cooperation with law enforcement.
The primary focus of our school district is on ensuring the health, safety and welfare of our students,” Speirs wrote.
Upon being contacted by The Press, the district also sent out a letter over the weekend to families in Dennis Township notifying them of the incident.
“The staff in Dennis Township School District is professional and dedicated. I can assure you, these types of allegations are extremely rare,” Speirs wrote in the letter. “By working together, you as families and we as a school district can help our school community through this difficult situation.”
The mother of the child, who asked to only be identified by her first name, Jessica, forwarded an email correspondence with Speirs to The Press stating that she was disappointed that Stadler was not fired from the district and said that there was more than one allegation of abuse toward her child.
“It was horrifying that a superintendent would downplay child abuse,” the mother wrote. “We hope to share more accurate information with our community because we are not afraid of what parents might think and they deserve the truth.”
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.