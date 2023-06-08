DENNIS TOWNSHIP — A township man was arrested last week after pornography depicting children was found by authorities on his cell phone and computer, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday.

Mark Jeffrey Wieland, 42, of the township's Dennisville section, is charged with third-degree possession of child pornography, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

He was taken to Cape May County jail following is arrest, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Jeffery remained in the facility as of Thursday, according to the Sheriff's Office's county inmate list.

Wieland's arrest on child pornography charges is the second the Prosecutor's Office announced this week.

State Police and the Prosecutor's Office investigated a lead by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography being downloaded by Wieland.

Multiple computers and cellphones were taken from Wieland's home during a May 30 search of his home, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Wieland faces three to five years in state prison if convicted.