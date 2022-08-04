Delaware man stole money from Brigantine ACME, police say

BRIGANTINE — Police tracked down a Delaware man accused of stealing money from the city's ACME Markets store last month.
After investigating the July 13 incident, Logan J. Dunn, of Camden-Wyoming, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree theft of movable property. He was released on a summons, police said on Thursday.
Dunn allegedly stole cash from an outdoor register at the ACME, police said.
After the theft was reported, police issued a social media post that featured an image of a suspect SUV, asking for help to track down the vehicle.
Anyone with additional information about the theft should contact city police, at 609-266-7414.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
