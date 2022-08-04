 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delaware man stole money from Brigantine ACME, police say

BRIGANTINE — Police tracked down a Delaware man accused of stealing money from the city's ACME Markets store last month.

After investigating the July 13 incident, Logan J. Dunn, of Camden-Wyoming, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree theft of movable property. He was released on a summons, police said on Thursday.

Dunn allegedly stole cash from an outdoor register at the ACME, police said.

After the theft was reported, police issued a social media post that featured an image of a suspect SUV, asking for help to track down the vehicle.

Anyone with additional information about the theft should contact city police, at 609-266-7414.

Brigantine Police shield

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

