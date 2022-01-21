 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delaware man sentenced in sexual assault of girl that occurred in Atlantic City
Delaware man sentenced in sexual assault of girl that occurred in Atlantic City

A former Delaware teacher has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a girl in Atlantic City in 2016, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Friday.

Thomas Herlihy, 37, of New Castle, must serve seven years in prison. He pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault on Aug. 5.

Herlihy was found to have had a sexual relationship with a female student younger than 16, Shill said. Herlihy supervised the student at the Delaware school where he taught.

He committed multiple acts of sexual penetration against the girl while they visited Atlantic City together around June 1, 2016, Shill said.

Herlihy's sentence is to be served at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center, a state correctional facility in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County, because he was found to be a repetitive and compulsive sex offender, Shill said.

He will be subjected to Megan's Law registration and parole supervision for life, and will be prohibited from any type of contact with the victim.

The investigation was conducted by Delaware State Police, the FBI and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

