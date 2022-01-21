Delaware man sentenced in sexual assault of girl that occurred in Atlantic City

A former Delaware teacher has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a girl in Atlantic City in 2016, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Friday.

Thomas Herlihy, 37, of New Castle, must serve seven years in prison. He pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault on Aug. 5.

Herlihy was found to have had a sexual relationship with a female student younger than 16, Shill said. Herlihy supervised the student at the Delaware school where he taught.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

1:17 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office swears in three new detectives Three new detectives were sworn in at the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday, …

He committed multiple acts of sexual penetration against the girl while they visited Atlantic City together around June 1, 2016, Shill said.

Herlihy's sentence is to be served at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center, a state correctional facility in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County, because he was found to be a repetitive and compulsive sex offender, Shill said.

He will be subjected to Megan's Law registration and parole supervision for life, and will be prohibited from any type of contact with the victim.

The investigation was conducted by Delaware State Police, the FBI and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.