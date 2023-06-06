BRIDGETON — A Deerfield Township man has been charged in the death of a city man outside his home on North Street over the weekend, police said.
William O. Ware IV, 25, was arrested at police headquarters Monday afternoon in the shooting death of 29-year-old Brock Hogans.
Ware was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is being held at the Cumberland County jail.
Hogans was shot at 2:49 a.m. Sunday. Police said they found him with a lone gunshot wound to his torso.
He was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he died about an hour after being shot.
People are also reading…
Ware and Hogans knew one another, police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said.
Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office are investigating. Anyone with additional information can call police at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be submitted at bpdops.com/tip/new.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.