Death outside Ocean Casino Resort ruled a suicide, Atlantic City police say

ATLANTIC CITY — The death of a Philadelphia woman outside Ocean Casino Resort was ruled a suicide, police said Friday.
The woman, 29, was found lying in the street by officers at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday in the beach block of New Jersey Avenue.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Detectives concluded she intentionally jumped from the upper level of the Ocean parking garage.
Ocean security assisted in the investigation.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 800-273-8255, or text TALK to 741741.
ACPD Washington DC
Capt. Rudy Lushina of Atlantic City Police Department speak with officers Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
ACPD Washington DC
Capt. Rudy Lushina of Atlantic City Police Department speak with officers Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Inauguration Day in Washington DC
Capt. Rudy Lushina of Atlantic City Police Department speak with officers Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Capt. Rudy Lushina of Atlantic City Police Department speak with officers Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Capt. Rudy Lushina of the Atlantic City Police Department speaks with officers Monday before leaving for Washington to help with inauguration security.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Capt. Rudy Lushina of Atlantic City Police Department speak with officers Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Capt. Rudy Lushina of Atlantic City Police Department speak with officers Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Chaplain Eric McCoy pray with Atlantic City Police officers Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Lt. Kevin Fair of Atlantic City Police Department gather with officers Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021 . Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Lt. Kevin Fair of Atlantic City Police Department gather with officers Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021 . Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Atlantic City Police officers gather for a photo Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Atlantic City Police officers gather for a photo Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Atlantic City Police officers gather for a photo Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Atlantic City Police officers gather for a photo Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Atlantic City Police officers gather for a photo Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Capt. Rudy Lushina of Atlantic City Police Department speak with officers Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Capt. Rudy Lushina of Atlantic City Police Department speak with officers Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Capt. Rudy Lushina of Atlantic City Police Department speak with officers Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Capt. Rudy Lushina of Atlantic City Police Department speak with officers Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Capt. Rudy Lushina of Atlantic City Police Department speak with officers Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Capt. Rudy Lushina of Atlantic City Police Department speak with officers Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Chaplain Eric McCoy pray with Atlantic City Police officers Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Chaplain Eric McCoy pray with Atlantic City Police officers Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Atlantic City Police Department chaplain Eric McCoy prays with Atlantic City officers Monday morning before they leave for Washington to help with security at the inauguration.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ACPD Washington DC
Lt. Kevin Fair of Atlantic City Police Department gather with officers Monday morning before leaving for Washington D.C. to help with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Inauguration Day security Jan 18, 2021 . Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.