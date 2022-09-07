 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dead man ID'd as killer in Barnegat cold case

TOMS RIVER — The killer of a Barnegat woman slain over 30 years ago has been identified through forensic testing as part of the case being reopened.

Authorities say John Pelletier, formerly of Ocean Township, Monmouth County, stabbed and sexually assaulted Deborah "Debbie" Bloomquist in 1991. Pelletier won't face charges, as he passed away in 2015 while living in North Dakota, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release on Wednesday.

“Though Pelletier never faced justice for his actions in this life, we, nevertheless, hope this conclusive determination brings some level of peace and closure to the family of Debbie Ann Bloomquist,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a prepared statement on Wednesday.

Pelletier was identified as Bloomquist's killer through DNA testing after her murder investigation was reopened in January.

Bloomquist was found dead on Oct. 26, 1991, in a wooded area in Barnegat. Her autopsy determined she died from multiple stab wounds and was sexually assaulted, with medical examiners subsequently deeming her death a homicide.

A decade after Bloomquist's murder, a male profile was created by detectives using biological evidence collected from the crime scene. Using technological advances, Pelletier was matched with the male profile created..

Agencies that reexamined Bloomquist's case include the Prosecutor's Office's Major Crime Unit, Barnegat Township police and the State Police Cold Case Unit.

