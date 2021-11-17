 Skip to main content
Cumberland County shooting victim in stable condition
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman is in stable condition following a shooting Monday in the township, State Police said.

State Police said the incident happened at 7:06 p.m. The woman was flown to Cooper University Medical Center for treatment, Trooper Brandi Slota said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Slota said.

— Eric Conklin

