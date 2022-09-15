Cumberland County prosecutors remind public they're still searching for Dulce

BRIDGETON — Dulce Maria Alavez went missing three years ago Friday, and county prosecutors say they are still searching for the missing girl.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday reiterated that investigators have been in contact with 11 different states as well as Mexico regarding the missing girl, who would now be 8 years old. They say they still get tips on Dulce’s whereabouts, including one earlier this month.

Dulce, then 5, went missing Sept. 16, 2019, while in a Bridgeton park with her 3-year-old brother. Her mother, then 19, was sitting in her car with an 8-year-old relative at the time. The case has gained national attention, including coverage on “Dr. Phil.”

On Friday, Dulce’s family will hold a vigil at a tree dedicated in the girl’s honor near the spot where authorities believe she was last seen.

“We (the CCPO and Bridgeton Police Department) thank our state and federal partners (NJSP, FBI, the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice and others) for their continued cooperation and assistance in this matter,” the Prosecutor’s Office posted on social media. “Since we hope to charge and prosecute the person(s) responsible for Dulce’s disappearance, we cannot speak about many of the details of our investigation. However, we want to reiterate, that in the absence of evidence of Dulce’s demise, investigators hold out hope that she is alive.”

Police shared two age-advanced photos of Dulce as well as a sketch of a person of interest, described as a 5-foot, 7-inch Hispanic man with a slender build between 30 and 35 years old.

“This case will remain open and on our minds until we charge and prosecute those responsible for taking Dulce Maria Alavez,” the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Anyone with information can visit the Prosecutor’s Office tip site at ccpo.tips. Tips also can be texted anonymously to tip411. Include “Bridgeton” or “CCPOTIP” in the subtext.