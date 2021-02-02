Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office to receive $1.8 million in federal grants

BRIDGETON — The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office will receive more than $1.8 million in federal funding during the next three years, which the agency says will allow it to reimagine public safety in the community.
The money is slated for projects to prevent school violence, combat gang recruitment, support children exposed to trauma and violence, and reduce processing delays in juvenile cases, officials said in a news release.
"Everyone wins when we work on strategies that keep kids physically safe and emotionally healthy," Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement.
According to materials provided by the Prosecutor's Office:
A $210,447 grant is intended to prevent school violence through mapping and tip alerts. This initiative will provide the money to map the physical layout of up to 44 schools in the community. The technology will be used by first responders to respond to school safety and threat concerns, including active shooter situations.
A $135,000 grant is intended to expedite juvenile cases by leveraging technology to better manage and track caseloads as well as reduce case processing times within the Juvenile/Domestic Violence Unit.
A $499,791 grant is for anti-gang and gun programs for youth. At-risk youth and their families will be offered life skills training and pro-social opportunities such as field trips, mentorship and recreational activities.
A $1,015,160 grant is to develop strategies to support children exposed to violence and trauma. The Prosecutor's Office will lead a countywide initiative to develop therapeutic and non-therapeutic supports for children exposed to violence.
