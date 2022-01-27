Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office receives $1.4 million for police response projects

BRIDGETON — The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office plans to use more than $1.4 million in federal grants toward two projects intended to address police mental health and drug addiction response.
One project will address the needs of individuals struggling with addiction in the criminal justice system by offering treatment and peer recovery support. The other provides law enforcement with additional crisis intervention tools to deescalate potentially volatile encounters with those who are mentally ill or those struggling with co-occurring mental and substance abuse issues, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.
"While effectively prosecuting crime is our primary function, the CCPO is in the unique position to serve Cumberland County in reimagining public safety by addressing trending issues that stand in the way of a healthy, resilient community," the Prosecutor's Office said.
Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae is expected to be joined by other officials, including acting state Attorney General Andrew Bruck, for a news conference about the projects at 11 a.m. Feb. 1.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.