Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office announces initiative to curb youth crime

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced Thursday a yearlong youth research initiative aimed at reducing crime and improving police-community relations in the county.

The project is in collaboration with the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago, Rutgers University, Clarus Research and the Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland police departments.

A grant, funded by the U.S. Department of Justice, will examine whether problem-oriented policing strategies, combined with specialized training for law enforcement in improved youth interactions, can achieve a reduction in youth crime. Vineland is eligible to receive $36,000 to fund the project, and Millville and Bridgeton are each eligible for $25,000.

As a part of the project, officers from Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland will conduct proactive police work across targeted areas in the three communities, working with residents to identify concerns in the community with a focus on youth crime prevention efforts, Webb-McRae said in a news release.

“The chiefs (Bridgeton Chief Michael Gaimari, Millville Chief Jody Farabella and Vineland Chief Pedro Casiano) in Cumberland County have demonstrated a commitment to programs that improve outcomes for at-risk youth," Webb-McRae said. "We welcome the opportunity to participate in a project that will continue to improve police/youth relations and further reduce juvenile crime. We thank the project team for making an investment that will benefit Cumberland County youth for years to come.”

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.