Cumberland County prosecutor names new chief of detectives
Cumberland County prosecutor names new chief of detectives

Mach Jackson.jpg

Mach Jackson is the new chief of detectives of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

 Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office / PROVIDED

Mach Jackson has been named the new chief of detectives for the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Wednesday.

Jackson, of Galloway Township, started March 15 and replaces Richard Necelis, who retired in December. Jackson retired as a major from the State Police in December, Webb-McRae said in a news release.

He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1988 and continued his education at Kentucky State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He received a master's degree in public administration from Seton Hall University in 2003.

Upon graduation, Jackson was accepted into the 116th Academy Class of the New Jersey State Police and graduated in December 1994. Over his career, Jackson was assigned to the Troop A Field Operations section as a road duty trooper and worked in various policing stations in South Jersey, including Absecon, Woodstown, Port Norris and Bass River.

After 10 years of service, Jackson moved to the Office of Professional Standards and served as an investigator in the Intake and Adjudication Bureau and the Internal Affairs Investigation Bureau. During his tenure, Jackson was promoted to captain and transferred to the Field Operations Section as a regional commander in Troop A, then promoted to major and served as the commanding officer of the Office of Community Outreach and Public Affairs. 

