BRIDGETON — Cumberland County hospitals can expect higher Medicaid reimbursements after the county Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance that would authorize the use of money through a federally funded program.

The board approved the ordinance implementing the New Jersey County Option Hospital Fee Program during its meeting Tuesday.

Through the program, the county receives federal dollars to provide financial support to local hospitals, officials said Wednesday in a news release.

A trust fund will be created to collect the fees, according to the ordinance.

The county's use of the program still awaits approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, which is overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, officials said, without saying when they expected a decision.

The program was formed to target areas of high Medicaid and uninsured populations. Cumberland County is considered one of the state's poorest.

"Supporting County Option is clearly in the best interest of our most vulnerable residents and provides needed support to our hospitals,” Commissioner Director Doug Albrecht said in a statement. “We know that this is just one of the many important steps in improving health outcomes in our community, and we look forward to further collaboration with our hospital partners to best serve all.”

To implement the fee, the county formed a Fee and Expenditure Report, which was approved by the state Department of Human Services. The report was used to help the department gauge how the county planned to manage the funds and the program.

The program has been implemented in seven counties since its inception in 2018, expanding to four additional counties last year, officials said. Atlantic and Ocean counties are among them, according to the state Department of Human Services' website.

Through the program, a $1,341 fee for each hospital inpatient non-Medicare discharge will be charged to in-county hospitals beginning July 1, according to the ordinance.

Hospitals should expect to start being reimbursed by October, officials said.

Interest at a rate not to exceed 1.5% per month of the outstanding payment amount will be imposed by the county upon a hospital when payment of the fee is more than 10 days past the established due date, the ordinance said.

Inspira CEO Amy Mansue said enacting the ordinance will help her company reach more people in an attempt to curtail social gaps tied to poor health.

“Inspira cares for some of the most vulnerable populations — both in terms of health outcomes and economic stability," Mansue said in a statement. "The additional funding provided through the County Option program will enable us to expand our efforts to reduce health disparities and strengthen our focus on providing high-quality care for all our Cumberland County neighbors.”