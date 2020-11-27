17-year-old fatally shot in Millville on Thanksgiving

MILLVILLE — A 17-year-old was fatally shot Thanksgiving night in the city.
At 9:49 p.m., police found the body of Jason Jones in the 400 block of Oak Street, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release. He was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
City police detectives and the prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating.
Anyone with information can call police Sgt. Jason Vinzinski at 856-825-7010 or Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Ryan Breslin at 856-207-2738, or visit njccpo.com/tips.
— Molly Bilinski
