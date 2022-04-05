Cumberland County man sentenced for illegal weapons purchases

A federal judge ordered a Cumberland County man to spend two years in prison for purchasing firearms when his previous felony conviction forbid him to do so.

U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp sentenced Darick Nollett, 32, of the Heislerville section of Maurice River Township, on Tuesday in Trenton, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

Nollett pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the making of a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, Sellinger said in a news release.

In addition to prison, Nollett must undergo three years of supervised release and surrender any guns, ammunition or firearms equipment recovered from his property, Sellinger said.

Despite a 2015 felony conviction that barred him from buying firearms, Nollett instructed other individuals in 2018 and 2019 to purchase guns on his behalf.

Those individuals told the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives they were the sole buyers, Sellinger said, citing court documents.

In 2020, Nollett also ordered “fuel filters” from China, which Sellinger said he intended to alter and use as gun silencers.

Authorities seized more than 30 firearms, as well as ammunition and firearms accessories, from Nollett's home in May 2020, Sellinger said.

