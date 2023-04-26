BRIDGETON — An Upper Deerfield Township man was sentenced by a Cumberland County Superior Court Judge to 40 years in state prison for fatally shooting a man in 2019, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the sentencing imposed by Judge William Zeigler, Frank Baker, 29, of the Seabrook section of Upper Deerfield Township, must serve approximately 33 years in state prison before he is eligible for parole, according to the Prosecutor's Office. As part of the sentence, Ziegler ordered Baker to pay about $7,000 in restitution and serve seven years on parole once released from custody, the Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday.

Over four weeks in February, Baker was tried for shooting Rennie, 22, in the backyard of a Fairfield Township home on Longview Drive.

Rennie was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Baker to try concealing his connection to Rennie's death, Baker disposed of the weapon and traveled to his father's home in Lawrence Township, Mercer County, bathing in bleach and discarding other evidence.

Baker was additionally found guilty of firearms offenses, conspiracy, hindering apprehension, tampering with evidence and obstruction, the Prosecutor's Office previously said.