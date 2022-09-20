Cumberland County man gets 84 months for possessing methamphetamine for sales

CAMDEN — A Cumberland County man was sentenced in federal court to 84 months in prison on Monday before Judge Robert Kugler on charges of planning to distribute methamphetamine.
Charles Sistrunk, 40, of Millville, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute 500 mg or more of a substance containing methamphetamine.
Sistrunk's home was raided on Oct. 13, 2020. Over 3.7 kilograms of crystal meth, or "ice," was found inside.
Sistrunk admitted to possessing the drug for distribution reasons.
In addition to prison, Kugler sentenced Sistrunk to three years of supervised release and ordered the forfeiture of $2,900 of drug profits taken from his home, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said on Monday.
