BRIDGETON — Police arrested a Hopewell Township man who allegedly stabbed his parents to death in their home.
Craig P. Williams, 34, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, desecration of human remains, hindering apprehension or prosecution, obstruction and tampering with evidence, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release on Tuesday.
State Police were called to the home of Brenda L. Williams and Billy C. Williams Jr. near 7:30 a.m. on Monday for a welfare check.
Inside the home, troopers found the couple dead from apparent stab wounds.
Autopsy results on the injuries are pending.
People are also reading…
Craig Williams was later arrested on a complaint warrant, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The investigation into the couple's deaths remains ongoing.
Anyone with information about the alleged murders is asked to contact State Police's city station at 856-451-0101.
The Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit can also be reached at 856-453-0486.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.