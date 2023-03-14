BRIDGETON — Police arrested a Hopewell Township man who allegedly stabbed his parents to death in their home.

Craig P. Williams, 34, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, desecration of human remains, hindering apprehension or prosecution, obstruction and tampering with evidence, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release on Tuesday.

State Police were called to the home of Brenda L. Williams and Billy C. Williams Jr. near 7:30 a.m. on Monday for a welfare check.

Inside the home, troopers found the couple dead from apparent stab wounds.

Autopsy results on the injuries are pending.

Craig Williams was later arrested on a complaint warrant, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The investigation into the couple's deaths remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the alleged murders is asked to contact State Police's city station at 856-451-0101.

The Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit can also be reached at 856-453-0486.