Cumberland County jail officials confirm 2nd case of COVID-19 in inmates, infighting continues with attorney for correctional officers' union

The officers were exposed to the virus by an inmate whom they were transporting to a video hearing, Alterman said.

Jails across South Jersey have not been immune to the ongoing pandemic. Atlantic County has reported four cases in inmates and about 20 staff members who were symptomatic and/or tested positive, all of whom have recovered, with zero fatalities. Cape May County has reported one case in an inmate and one in a civilian employee, both since recovered, and also no deaths.

When asked is any inmates, officers and other employees have been sick or quarantined, as well as any fatalities or recoveries, Hirata confirmed the inmate case and four officer cases “within the past few days,” adding that there have been no fatalities. The inmate will be quarantined for 14 days, while officers will be quarantined at home for the same amount of time.

Officers will have to test negative before returning to work, she added. The Press requested how the positive inmate’s quarantine is different from the facility’s quarantine.