Cumberland County jail officials confirm 2nd case of COVID-19 in inmates, infighting continues with attorney for correctional officers' union

BRIDGETON — Infighting continues between Cumberland County jail administrators and officials representing correctional police officers there as officials confirmed the jail's second case of COVID-19 in an inmate and four additional cases in officers.
County spokeswoman Jody Hirata on Thursday said that an inmate at the jail, which officials recently voted to effectively close, has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
It is the second case the facility has reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Hirata also said there are currently four cases in correctional offices, bringing the total number of cases in officers and staff to at least 18.
“As a precaution and in accordance with Cumberland County Department of Health, CDC, New Jersey Department of Health guidelines to minimize potential exposure, Cumberland County Department of Corrections has placed the facility on quarantine,” she said in an email.
Stuart Alterman, attorney for PBA Local 231, the union that represents officers at the jail, said jail equipment is not being properly cleaned and personal protective equipment is in short supply, calling Smith “The Warden of the Super-Spreader.”
“Warden Smith and the board of freeholders refused to adopt Freeholder (Jack) Surrency’s resolutions to test, treat and track COVID-19 in the jail,” Alterman said in a statement. “The reason why inmates are quarantined and testing positive for COVID-19 is because there’s no game plan, no leadership, and no clue.”
The officers were exposed to the virus by an inmate whom they were transporting to a video hearing, Alterman said.
Jails across South Jersey have not been immune to the ongoing pandemic. Atlantic County has reported four cases in inmates and about 20 staff members who were symptomatic and/or tested positive, all of whom have recovered, with zero fatalities. Cape May County has reported one case in an inmate and one in a civilian employee, both since recovered, and also no deaths.
When asked is any inmates, officers and other employees have been sick or quarantined, as well as any fatalities or recoveries, Hirata confirmed the inmate case and four officer cases “within the past few days,” adding that there have been no fatalities. The inmate will be quarantined for 14 days, while officers will be quarantined at home for the same amount of time.
Officers will have to test negative before returning to work, she added. The Press requested how the positive inmate’s quarantine is different from the facility’s quarantine.
“As you are aware, the COVID positive numbers in the Nation have increased during the past month along with New Jersey’s cases,” she said. “This is due to individuals not socially distancing, not wearing masks, attending parties and events such as get togethers as seen on social media (Facebook), individuals taking vacations in high risk states and not quarantining, etc.”
County officials confirmed 14 cases in employees in May, a week after Smith sent an email to The Press stating “we do not have 14 officers who are positive for COVID-19.” The first inmate case was reported in June.
Since at least May, infighting has grown among county officials over Department of Corrections reforms in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, officials have scrapped plans for a new $65 million jail, as well as announced plans to close the current facility, laying off over 100 employees and sending inmates to be housed in other counties. Earlier this month, the county’s freeholder board voted to stop accepting inmates from Gloucester County and to send Cumberland County inmates to jails in Atlantic and Burlington counties.
Alterman, as well as Surrency, have called for a public vote on the matter, but none has been held. Last month, Surrency called on state officials to investigate the possible mishandling of the bond funds for the new jail project.
