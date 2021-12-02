Cumberland County jail lawsuits claim female inmates forced to have sex with officers

Two former Cumberland County jail inmates have filed suit against several corrections officers, the county and the Sheriff's Office. The inmates, both women, allege they were preyed upon by the officers for unwanted sexual contact.

Both suits were filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Camden by attorney Andrew Darcy.

Cumberland County Solicitor John Carr did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

One woman, 51, was an inmate at the facility from 1997-2014, and the other, 49, was housed there from 1999-2008.

Both women allege the abuse also occurred outside the facility when they were released or on probation. The suits say the abuse included "graphic verbal communication, abusive touching, oral sex and sexual intercourse."

The women are seeking compensatory and punitive awards for physical and psychological damages and court fees.

During their tenure, both women felt unable to avoid sexual acts by the officers because of their authority, according to the lawsuits. The officers also got the women access to favorable jobs for female inmates in exchange for sexual favors, they state.