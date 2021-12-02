 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cumberland County jail lawsuit claims female prisoners forced to have sex with officers
0 comments
top story

Cumberland County jail lawsuit claims female prisoners forced to have sex with officers

{{featured_button_text}}
Cumberland County jail

The Cumberland County jail in Bridgeton

 Press archives

Two years after Jeffrey Epstein's suicide behind bars, a jury has been picked in New York City to determine whether Ghislaine Maxwell was his puppet or accomplice. Twelve jurors and six alternates will hear Maxwell's case, starting with opening statements expected later Monday. Maxwell is accused of recruiting and grooming young girls for the late financier to abuse. The charges from allegations of four women who say she and Epstein victimized them as teens from 1994 to 2004. Maxwell says she's innocent. The 59-year-old British socialite who used to date Epstein has been jailed in Brooklyn since her arrest and has called the claims "absolute rubbish."

Two former Cumberland County jail inmates have filed suit against several corrections officers, the county and the Sheriff's Office. The inmates, both women, allege they were preyed upon by the officers for unwanted sexual contact. 

Both suits were filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Camden by attorney Andrew Darcy.

Cumberland County Solicitor John Carr did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

One woman, 51, was an inmate at the facility from 1997-2014, and the other, 49, was housed there from 1999-2008.

Both women allege the abuse also occurred outside the facility when they were released or on probation. The suits say the abuse included "graphic verbal communication, abusive touching, oral sex and sexual intercourse."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The women are seeking compensatory and punitive awards for physical and psychological damages and court fees.

During their tenure, both women felt unable to avoid sexual acts by the officers because of their authority, according to the lawsuits. The officers also got the women access to favorable jobs for female inmates in exchange for sexual favors, they state.

The suits come a little more than a month after the state Department of Corrections inspected the facility and after a court-appointed special master submitted a federal report on conditions at the jail, prompted by a group of inmates filing federal suits related to their treatment during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Attorney William J. Hughes Jr. was appointed to independently examine the jail and its COVID-19 procedures. Through his study, Hughes listed items in need of reform at the jail, specifically pertaining to inmate health care.

The county is trying to close the jail after abandoning a plan to build a new facility last year. It has already transferred female inmates to Atlantic County and others to Hudson County. Commissioners also have voted to allow jails in Burlington and Salem counties to take Cumberland's inmates.

Cumberland County currently shares a warden with Gloucester County.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bald eagles put on annual show at Conowingo Dam

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News