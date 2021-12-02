Cumberland County jail lawsuit claims female prisoners forced to have sex with officers

Two former Cumberland County jail inmates have filed suit against several corrections officers, the county and the Sheriff's Office. The inmates, both women, allege they were preyed upon by the officers for unwanted sexual contact.
Both suits were filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Camden by attorney Andrew Darcy.
Cumberland County Solicitor John Carr did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
One woman, 51, was an inmate at the facility from 1997-2014, and the other, 49, was housed there from 1999-2008.
Both women allege the abuse also occurred outside the facility when they were released or on probation. The suits say the abuse included "graphic verbal communication, abusive touching, oral sex and sexual intercourse."
BRIDGETON — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners decided Tuesday to make available s…
The women are seeking compensatory and punitive awards for physical and psychological damages and court fees.
During their tenure, both women felt unable to avoid sexual acts by the officers because of their authority, according to the lawsuits. The officers also got the women access to favorable jobs for female inmates in exchange for sexual favors, they state.
The suits come a little more than a month after the state Department of Corrections inspected the facility and after a court-appointed special master submitted a federal report on conditions at the jail, prompted by a group of inmates filing federal suits related to their treatment during the coronavirus pandemic.
Attorney William J. Hughes Jr. was appointed to independently examine the jail and its COVID-19 procedures. Through his study, Hughes listed items in need of reform at the jail, specifically pertaining to inmate health care.
The county is trying to close the jail after abandoning a plan to build a new facility last year. It has already transferred female inmates to Atlantic County and others to Hudson County. Commissioners also have voted to allow jails in Burlington and Salem counties to take Cumberland's inmates.
Cumberland County currently shares a warden with Gloucester County.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
