Cumberland County jail inmate dies by suicide, officials say

BRIDGETON — An inmate at the Cumberland County jail died of an apparent suicide Tuesday, county spokesperson Jody Hirata said.
The county Prosecutor's Office was notified after the inmate died, Hirata said Thursday.
Hirata did not provide details about when the inmate was found.
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating the death. The office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Local officials are currently pondering the future of the jail after a plan to close the facility and ship inmates to Atlantic County was derailed when that county's commissioners voted not to expand their jail.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
