Cumberland County freeholder calls for state inspection of jail amid COVID-19 outbreak

BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County freeholder and commissioner on Tuesday sent a letter to the state Department of Corrections asking for an inspection of the county jail amid a COVID-19 outbreak there.

More than 40 inmates and 11 officers and staff have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a news release from Commissioner Jack Surrency.

Since mid-October, county officials have not responded to multiple requests to confirm the number of cases in the facility.

The Press of Atlantic City also reached out to the county for updated case numbers and DOC officials for comment.

“Over 40 inmates, 11 officers and staff, and a food service worker have tested positive,” Surrency said. “That’s over 50 people on Warden (Richard) Smith’s watch and in his house. That’s unhealthy, unacceptable and violates every COVID policy on the books.”

The state DOC does not oversee county jails, which fall under the purview of the county in which they are situated. However, the DOC does conduct inspections of those facilities.

In his letter to DOC Commissioner Marcus Hicks, Surrency asks that state officials inspect the jail.