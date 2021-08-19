 Skip to main content
Cumberland County develops draft COVID-19 policy for jail, but questions on compliance and retaliation remain
top story

Federal Court House Camden

Mitchell H. Cohen Building and U.S. Courthouse in Camden.

 PRESS ARCHIVES

CAMDEN — More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cumberland County jail has developed a draft policy for responding to the coronavirus as required by a court agreement in May following the death of an inmate and a corrections officer, but there is more work to do.

Gregg Zeff, the attorney representing the county and Warden Richard Warren, provided a copy of the draft policy Wednesday to U.S. District Court Judge Noel Hillman as well as attorneys for the inmates suing the jail over the lack of COVID-19 protocols.

Asked by Hillman his thoughts on the jail’s draft policy, court-appointed jail special master William J. Hughes Jr. said it met the bare minimum of what was asked by the court.

“I think that in the limited nature in what you ordered from Cumberland County, they did it,” Hughes told Hillman Wednesday when asked for his opinion. “Could it have been done better? Could there be tweaks? Yes.”

Jeffrey Pollock, attorney for the inmates suing the jail, said he had questions about the definition of terms used in the draft policy, and that it still didn’t answer the question of testing and vaccinating the jail staff.

“I thought to me it was a C effort in that the terms themselves make no sense, they talk about inmates, they talk to detainees, they talk about arrestees, they clearly put this together from other people's sources,” Pollock said. “They still have not addressed at all the major vector of transmission, which is people coming in and out of the jail.”

The policy was the result of an agreement struck between the inmates and county in May, when both parties agreed to the appointment of a special master to oversee the jail.

In his initial report released in June, Hughes recommended the written policy include a wristband system of identifying inmates exposed to, recovering from or vaccinated against COVID-19. Hughes’ second report, released in August, included a recommendation to install lockers for house cleaning supplies that would be accessible to inmates.

On Wednesday, Hillman touched on a number of topics, including the written policy, continued complaints from inmates over the lack of cleaning supplies and accusations of retaliation against the inmates.

“This issue keeps cropping up, and it’s renewed in these affidavits,” Hillman said of retaliation claims, including lack of access to the law library, housing assignments and lack of access to cleaning supplies.

The judge also asked about Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order earlier this month requiring jail staff be either vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19, but no clear answer on how that would occur was given. 

The COVID-19 policy includes instituting Hughes’ suggestion of a wristband system but does not include any policy regarding educating inmates on the vaccine.

Zeff said they were still working on that part of the policy and planning a financial incentive program of offering inmates $10 to be vaccinated.

Also at issue Wednesday was the jail's growing inmate population and declining number of corrections officers, which Zeff said was hindering the jail’s ability to operate.

Zeff said the county has been trying to rectify the corrections officer issue with Civil Service but was denied. Hillman directed Hughes to contact the Office of the Attorney General or the governor to find a solution. The jail also has been trying to move inmates out of the facility to a nearby state prison, but with no luck.

This issue is complicated by a parallel court case in which the State Office of the Public Defender is attempting to stop the county from closing down the jail completely.

Zeff said they could easily move inmates to South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton, which has hundreds of open beds due to the lack of court proceedings that occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but was not allowed to do so.

Meanwhile the inmates and the county continue to disagree on whether the cleaning supplies are well-stocked. In his second report, Hughes called for the immediate cease of use of a cleaning agent called Simple Green because it was not effective in disinfecting surfaces against COVID-19. In that report, he called for well-stocked cleaning supplies and a log system to keep track of supplies.

Hillman ordered those be in place by Aug. 16. The county claims they were, but the inmates say otherwise.

An evidentiary hearing on compliance with the court’s order will be heard Sept. 8.

Hughes received an extension to Aug. 31 for the submission of his final report and recommendations.

