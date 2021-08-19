Cumberland County develops draft COVID-19 policy for jail, but questions on compliance and retaliation remain

CAMDEN — More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cumberland County jail has developed a draft policy for responding to the coronavirus as required by a court agreement in May following the death of an inmate and a corrections officer, but there is more work to do.

Gregg Zeff, the attorney representing the county and Warden Richard Warren, provided a copy of the draft policy Wednesday to U.S. District Court Judge Noel Hillman as well as attorneys for the inmates suing the jail over the lack of COVID-19 protocols.

Asked by Hillman his thoughts on the jail’s draft policy, court-appointed jail special master William J. Hughes Jr. said it met the bare minimum of what was asked by the court.

“I think that in the limited nature in what you ordered from Cumberland County, they did it,” Hughes told Hillman Wednesday when asked for his opinion. “Could it have been done better? Could there be tweaks? Yes.”

Jeffrey Pollock, attorney for the inmates suing the jail, said he had questions about the definition of terms used in the draft policy, and that it still didn’t answer the question of testing and vaccinating the jail staff.

