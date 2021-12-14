 Skip to main content
Cumberland County attorney sentenced for tax evasion
CAMDEN — An attorney was sentenced to 14 months in prison Tuesday for evading taxes on income from his law firm, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachel Honig said.

Douglas Long, 55, of Upper Deerfield, Cumberland County, pleaded guilty before Judge Noel Hillman in U.S. District Court in Camden through video conference. Long pleaded guilty to one count of federal income tax evasion, the U.S. District Attorney's Office said. 

Hillman also sentenced Long to three years of supervised release, fined him $10,000 and ordered restitution of $269,736, the U.S. District Attorney's Office said.

Between 2012 and 2015, Long,  was a managing partner of Long & Marmero LLP, a law firm based in Woodbury, Gloucester County.

While managing the firm's finances, Long directed the bookkeeper to make various personal payments with the firm's finances, requiring them to classify  the transactions as company business. He used the firm's bank account for personal expenses, including student loan payments, tuition for his children and service fees for his residences, documents say. 

Long also falsely said his personal tax returns for years 2012 through 2015 were true and accurate, documents say. 

Long ultimately concealed over $800,000 in personal income and evaded $250,000 in taxes owed to the IRS, including $368,000 in income and $120,000 in taxes for the 2014 tax year, according to prosecutors. 

Long and his firm had several contracts with various area municipalities to provide legal services, although many have dropped their contracts after Long was charged.

Millville passed a resolution May 5, 2020, ending their contract with the firm, with Mayor W. James Parent citing Long's guilty plea for the contact's termination. 

The firm also obtained contracts from Galloway Township and Northfield. Galloway has kept its contract with the firm, with Democratic Mayor Jim Gorman previously pledging his support to the firm, not to Long. Albert Marmero, another lawyer with the firm, is the township's current council.

Northfield originally agreed to a contact with the firm but backed out after Long's guilty plea.

In Cumberland County, then Freeholder Jack Surrency tasked the freeholder board to cancel its litigation contract with Grace, Marmero & Associates. Surrency also also called on the board to recommend that four other agencies using the firm terminate their agreements.

