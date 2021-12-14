Cumberland County attorney sentenced for tax evasion

Long ultimately concealed over $800,000 in personal income and evaded $250,000 in taxes owed to the IRS, including $368,000 in income and $120,000 in taxes for the 2014 tax year, according to prosecutors.

Long and his firm had several contracts with various area municipalities to provide legal services, although many have dropped their contracts after Long was charged.

Millville passed a resolution May 5, 2020, ending their contract with the firm, with Mayor W. James Parent citing Long's guilty plea for the contact's termination.

The firm also obtained contracts from Galloway Township and Northfield. Galloway has kept its contract with the firm, with Democratic Mayor Jim Gorman previously pledging his support to the firm, not to Long. Albert Marmero, another lawyer with the firm, is the township's current council.

Northfield originally agreed to a contact with the firm but backed out after Long's guilty plea.

In Cumberland County, then Freeholder Jack Surrency tasked the freeholder board to cancel its litigation contract with Grace, Marmero & Associates. Surrency also also called on the board to recommend that four other agencies using the firm terminate their agreements.

