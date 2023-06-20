State Police are looking for two people they say used a stolen credit card to make $500 worth of purchases last month.
The pair stole a woman's wallet by distracting her while shopping at the Acme in the Marmora section of Upper Township, grabbing it from inside her purse, State Police said Tuesday in a news release.
Afterward, the alleged thieves used the woman's credit card to purchase $500 worth of gift cards from three different retail locations, including Target in Somers Point, where they were recorded on surveillance cameras leaving about 4:30 p.m. May 27, State Police said.
State Police Seeking the Public’s Assistance with Identifying Man and Woman Wanted for Stolen Credit Cards— NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) June 20, 2023
An unidentified man and woman allegedly distracted a woman and grabbed a wallet out of her purse at the Acme in Marmora, Cape May County. pic.twitter.com/TZmcrbB7Sl
In the footage, the woman is wearing what appears to be a gray sweatshirt and hat, and is carrying possibly a pink-and-white bag. The man is wearing a gray hat, checkered long-sleeved shirt and jeans.
Anyone who can identify the man and woman can call State Police in Woodbine at 609-861-5698. State Police accept anonymous tips.
