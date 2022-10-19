Court records: Ex-sportscaster, teacher touched students inappropriately

MAYS LANDING — Peter Thompson, a former South Jersey sportscaster and instructor at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology, is accused of making sexual advances on students at the school, according to a criminal complaint.

Thompson is charged with several counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual contact and official misconduct, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Thompson was arrested in Galloway Township and taken to the Atlantic County Jail.

Thompson, 51, will appear at 9 a.m. on Oct. 24 in Atlantic County Superior Court before Judge Nancy L. Ridgeway, court clerk Karen Ruberts said on Wednesday.

In early 2022, police were informed by school officials of a student who disclosed multiple instances in which the teacher engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with students, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Detectives investigated Thompson after collecting multiple complaints from the students about his conduct, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Thompson allegedly rubbed his hand on a 14-year-old girl's upper thigh and asked to touch her breasts, according to a criminal complaint.

He also grabbed other students' thighs, including several who were 17, according to the complaint.

He also hugged and kissed one of the students on the forehead, the complaint says.

The encounters all happened between Sept. 1, 2021, and Feb. 28, 2022, the complaint says.

Thompson is no longer employed by the high school, the Prosecutor's Office said. State salary records show Thompson was making $60,947 a year teaching there.

Superintendent Dr. Philip Guenther could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Thompson is best known for being a sportscaster for WMGM-TV 40 when it was an affiliate of NBC. During his tenure there he covered local high sports.

After NBC 40 lost its network affiliation, the television journalist joined many of his station colleagues with SNJ Today, which covered local news and high school sports coverage in South Jersey until 2019.

Since his departure from television news, Thompson has been an on-air radio contributor for 97.3 ESPN, which is owned by Townsquare Media. A link to his page on the radio station's website did not include information about Thompson.

"This is somewhat embarrassing, isn't it?" the page read. "Sorry, we couldn't find what you were looking for, but please enjoy these articles from our site."