A Hammonton woman charged with witness tampering tried to get a girl with whom her son allegedly had inappropriate contact to retract her statements to police, according to court records.

Angela Ryker, 51, of Hammonton, was charged with criminal attempt and witness tampering several days after Jonathan Ryker was arrested following an investigation that began last year.

Jonathan Ryker, 25, also of Hammonton, is charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal sexual contact for alleged encounters he had with young girls he coached at Rockstar Cheer in Southampton, Burlington County.

In August, State Police, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Medford Township Police Department began investigating explicit content that was sent from Jonathan Ryker to a minor through Snapchat.

In another incident, a coach informed Rockstar ownership that Jonathan Ryker sent inappropriate messages over Snapchat to a 15-year-old gymnast who practiced there, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The girl's parents told investigators he touched their daughter inappropriately, the affidavit states.

During their eight-month investigation, detectives identified another victim of Ryker who was also a student at Rockstar Cheer.

Jonathan Ryker allegedly told the girl to "show me something" or else he wouldn't allow her to cheer, leading the girl to send explicit photos of herself to him, another affidavit in the case states.

In February 2021, the coach unexpectedly took the girl from her home to a Westampton, Burlington County, hotel, where he allegedly had sex with her, the document states.

The girl, who was 17 at the time, described Jonathan Ryker as aggressive during the encounter.

About a week after an investigation into the coach began, detectives learned Angela Ryker contacted one of the alleged victims over TikTok. Angela Ryker began messaging the girl, according to her affidavit.

Investigators obtained screenshots of her exchange with the teenager.

Angela Ryker, while being questioned, said, "I just wanted the girl to recant what she said and be done with it," the affidavit states.

A detective told Angela Ryker not to discuss the case publicly, but the 51-year-old, in turn, used "social media, email and text" to try interfering with allegations against her son. She allegedly told people not to believe what the girl told police, the affidavit states.

Detectives further built their case against Jonathan Ryker in February, when, through a court-approved oversight of a phone call between him and the girl with whom he allegedly had sex, the coach told her to tell investigators she was 18 at the time of the encounter, an affidavit states.

Spirit Brands, a cheer company based in Atco, Camden County, said Jonathan Ryker was placed on the USA Cheer and the United States Allstar Federation Unified Ineligibility List in September.

Both Jonathan and Angela Ryker were banned from the company's events until further notice, Spirit Brands said on its Facebook page, adding the family's presence with the organization has been limited since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were not aware of the nature of things at the time of this event, and we wish to apologize to all of the gyms, teams, athletes, and families that were in attendance," Spirit Brands said. "Safety is one of our core values; moving forward we will be working hard to embrace stricter protocols to provide a safe environment at each of our events. Our hearts go out to those affected by this situation, and we plan to be a part of the shifts being made in the sport to more thoroughly protect our athletes."

In Southampton, Access Cheer said it "immediately and permanently" removed Jonathan Ryker from the facility after learning about his alleged actions. Following the ban, Access Cheer filed a report with law enforcement and the federation, the facility wrote on its Facebook page after he was arrested.

"We stand with all survivors of abuse and will continue to create the safest and most consistent place possible for children to compete in all star cheerleading," Access Cheer said in a statement.