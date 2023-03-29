CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A state appellate court panel dismissed a case against a Cumberland County man accused last spring of a 1990 sexual assault against a woman who was later found dead.

The court ruled Wednesday in favor of a motion for dismissal by Jerry Rosado, 63, of Millville, who was arrested last April, more than 30 years after Susan Negersmith's death.

Evidence showed Negersmith had been sexually assaulted, and her death was later ruled a homicide.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said he intends to appeal the appellate decision to the New Jersey Supreme Court.

In Wednesday's opinion delivered by Appellate Superior Court Judge Robert Gilson, the court agreed the criminal statute of limitations to prosecute Rosado in the sexual assault passed in 1995, five years after Negersmith's death.

The judges further stated that an amendment to the limitations effective Jan. 3, 2002, does not apply in this case, given it became New Jersey law six years after the statutes ended, according to the ruling published Wednesday.

Rosado appealed an Aug. 29, 2022, order denying him a motion to dismiss the criminal complaint for those reasons.

"We, therefore, reverse the order denying defendant's motion and remand with direction that the trial court enter an order dismissing, with prejudice, the criminal complaint in this matter," the ruling stated.

The defense first moved to dismiss the sexual assault charges on the basis of the statute of limitations argument.

Prosecutors, however, maintained that prosecution against Rosado was not time-sensitive because of the 2002 amendment.

Under the amendment, the appellate ruling said, the statute of limitations for prosecutions supported by DNA evidence does not begin to run until the state possesses both the physical evidence and the DNA or fingerprint evidence necessary to establish the identity of the "actor."

"According to the state, the 2002 amendment created a new statute-of-limitations period that was not triggered by the date of the offense; rather, the statute of limitations started to run on the date an actor was identified by means of comparison of DNA or fingerprint evidence to the physical evidence in the case," the ruling said. "Consequently, the state argued that there was no ex-post facto violation because the 2002 amendment did not revive a previously expired limitations period."

Rosado was arrested after his DNA matched that of samples preserved from an investigation into Negersmith's sexual assault and death.

The appellate ruling sends the matter back to Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., who is expected to hold a hearing Thursday on whether to keep Rosado in custody while the county appeals. Sutherland said the county will file a petition for certification to appeal to the state Supreme Court. It will be up to the court to decide whether to hear the appeal.

Negersmith was visiting Wildwood from Carmel, New York, when her body was located behind a restaurant in May 1990. Prosecutors say Negersmith was severely intoxicated the night she died, with marijuana in her system and a blood alcohol level of 0.285%, far exceeding the legal limit.

Records show Rosado is still being held in the Cape May County jail without bail.

Negersmith was found partially undressed. Her shirt had been pulled up, and both her underwear and one pant leg were down to one side.

In their ruling, the appellate panel said Rosado first became a person of interest in the case when, in August 2018, the unknown DNA profile was tested at a different laboratory. Forensics staff used genetic genealogy analysis, which matched back to him.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office obtained permission to collect DNA samples from Rosado, executing a warrant May 26, 2021. That DNA evidence, which included swabs from inside his mouth, was sent to a State Police laboratory that June.

State Police test results showed that Rosado's samples "had a high statistical probability of matching the DNA" found on Negersmith.

Rosado was never charged with Negersmith's death. No one was, the appeals court ruling pointed out. Her death had originally been ruled as accidental but was amended in 1996 to a homicide.