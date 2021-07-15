 Skip to main content
Court appearance postponed for man arrested in Fairfield shooting
Mass Shooting

A mass shooting killed a man and two women and injured 11 others at a house party Saturday night in Fairfield Township.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy led a news conference on the mass shooting that killed a man, a woman, and injured 12 others at a house party Saturday night in Fairfield Township at Cumberland County Prosecutors Office Monday May 24, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Another court date for a suspect in the Fairfield Township house party shooting has been posted as the investigation continues.

Larry McCrae, one of the three men arrested after the May 22 shooting, had been scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court at 1:45 p.m. Thursday for a pre-indictment conference. A new date has not been announced.

McCrae, 39, of Bridgeton, helped plan the house party where the shooting took place, according to a report from NJ.com. While searching vehicles at or near the property, police found two handguns in McCrae’s car. The guns were not used in the shooting that killed three and injured 11, the report said, and McCrae told police he had them for protection after being shot in 2019.

He was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun.

The other two suspects, 31-year-old Darrell Dawkins and 36-year-old Kevin Dawkins, both of Bridgeton, remain in jail. Darrell was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after a handgun was found in the trunk of his car; and Kevin, his stepbrother, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses for allegedly firing a handgun after the initial burst of fire. He has not been accused of striking anyone, the report said.

Killed as a result of the shooting were Kevin Elliot, 30, of Bridgeton; Asia Hester, 25, of Bridgeton; and Braylin Holmes, 19, of Millville.

