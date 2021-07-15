Court appearance postponed for man arrested in Fairfield shooting

Another court date for a suspect in the Fairfield Township house party shooting has been posted as the investigation continues.

Larry McCrae, one of the three men arrested after the May 22 shooting, had been scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court at 1:45 p.m. Thursday for a pre-indictment conference. A new date has not been announced.

McCrae, 39, of Bridgeton, helped plan the house party where the shooting took place, according to a report from NJ.com. While searching vehicles at or near the property, police found two handguns in McCrae’s car. The guns were not used in the shooting that killed three and injured 11, the report said, and McCrae told police he had them for protection after being shot in 2019.

He was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun.