Corrections officer from Millville accused of assaulting, punishing inmates at Bayside State Prison

A corrections officer from Millville was arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting and physically punishing inmates at Bayside State Prison in Maurice River Township, acting U.S. Attorney Rachel A. Honig said.
John Makos, 41, is charged with participating in a conspiracy to deprive inmates of their civil rights.
According to court documents, from at least April 2019 to December 2019, Makos conspired with others at the prison to assault and punish inmates in a "cruel and arbitrary manner," through excessive force that caused injuries and pain to the victims, Honig said.
These punishments included “the fence treatment,” where one of the victim’s arms would be handcuffed to a fence in the back area of the prison’s kitchen and the other arm would be handcuffed to a swinging door.
Another inmate, working with Makos, and at least one other corrections officer would move the swinging door so the victim's body expanded and collapsed while Makos and other perpetrators struck the victim’s body with their closed fists.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning, police said.
On another occasion, Makos allegedly spanked a victim repeatedly on his exposed buttocks with a ruler. The victim said Makos used such force that the ruler broke and left an imprint. Later, Makos made the victim show other inmates his buttocks so the others could see the result of this beating.
Makos and the other officer told the victims that if they reported the abuse, they would lose their kitchen jobs and the perks that came along with it.
“A badge is not a license to abuse the power it conveys or to deny the civil rights of the people in one’s custody," George M. Crouch Jr., FBI special agent in charge, said in a statement Friday. "It matters not whether the wearer belongs to a federal, state or local law enforcement agency, or a correctional facility, we all bear the same responsibility to respect and defend the rights of those in our care. Let me be clear, the FBI protects and upholds the rights of all of our citizens. We will go wherever we are needed to weed out illegal activity and arrest the perpetrators.”
The conspiracy to violate civil rights charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.
“Prisoners are entitled to be treated with basic dignity, not pummeled and humiliated at the whim of correctional officers,” Honig said in a statement.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.