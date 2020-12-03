 Skip to main content
Convicted felon sentenced to additional eight months after escaping Bridgeton halfway house
A convicted felon was sentenced Thursday to an additional eight months in prison for escaping from a Bridgeton halfway house.

In May 2008, Gary Mitchell, 60, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to 151 months in prison after a bank robbery in New Jersey. On Feb. 5, 2018, Mitchell was transferred to the Kintock Residential Re-entry Center, a halfway house in Bridgeton. In May of that same year, he was charged with escape after failing to return to the facility after being issued a medical pass.

Because of the escape conviction, Mitchell will serve an additional eight months that will run consecutively to his original sentence for the bank robbery. He also lost an additional 425 days of good-time credit, which he must now serve, according to a news release.

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

