Convict pleads guilty to escaping custody, partaking in wire fraud

CAMDEN — An Atlantic City man on Monday pleaded guilty to escaping custody and later defrauding multiple women.

Patrick Giblin, 57, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler in U.S. District Court here to one count of escape from the custody of the Attorney General and one count of wire fraud, U.S. District Attorney Phillip Sellinger said in a news release.

Giblin is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16, Sellinger said.

According to court documents, Giblin, while being transported from federal prison in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, to a facility in Newark, Essex County, escaped custody. Giblin was serving a federal sentence imposed in 2017 for traveling interstate and using an interstate facility to promote unlawful activity in connection with a scheme to defraud multiple women.

Giblin’s 2017 sentence followed an earlier 9-year, 7-month sentence handed down in 2007, in which he was convicted of wire fraud conviction after a similar scheme.

Giblin was captured in Atlantic City by U.S. Marshals on March 10, 2021.

Court documents also state that between April 2019 and March 2021, while he was in custody, Giblin convinced women to transfer him money through Western Union and MoneyGram. He pursued romantic relationships with the women, adding that he planned to relocate to their area, the documents stated.

For escaping, Giblin faces up to five years in prison and be ordered to pay a maximum $250,000 fine. His wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, Sellinger said.