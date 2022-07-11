Convict pleads guilty to escaping custody, partaking in wire fraud

CAMDEN — An Atlantic City man on Monday pleaded guilty to escaping custody and later defrauding multiple women.
Patrick Giblin, 57, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler in U.S. District Court here to one count of escape from the custody of the Attorney General and one count of wire fraud, U.S. District Attorney Phillip Sellinger said in a news release.
Giblin is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16, Sellinger said.
According to court documents, Giblin, while being transported from federal prison in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, to a facility in Newark, Essex County, escaped custody. Giblin was serving a federal sentence imposed in 2017 for traveling interstate and using an interstate facility to promote unlawful activity in connection with a scheme to defraud multiple women.
Giblin’s 2017 sentence followed an earlier 9-year, 7-month sentence handed down in 2007, in which he was convicted of wire fraud conviction after a similar scheme.
People are also reading…
Giblin was captured in Atlantic City by U.S. Marshals on March 10, 2021.
Court documents also state that between April 2019 and March 2021, while he was in custody, Giblin convinced women to transfer him money through Western Union and MoneyGram. He pursued romantic relationships with the women, adding that he planned to relocate to their area, the documents stated.
For escaping, Giblin faces up to five years in prison and be ordered to pay a maximum $250,000 fine. His wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, Sellinger said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.