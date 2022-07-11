 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Convict pleads guilty to escaping custody, partaking in wire fraud

  • 0
United States District Court for the District of New Jersey in Camden
Press archives

CAMDEN — An Atlantic City man on Monday pleaded guilty to escaping custody and later defrauding multiple women.

Patrick Giblin, 57, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler in U.S. District Court here to one count of escape from the custody of the Attorney General and one count of wire fraud, U.S. District Attorney Phillip Sellinger said in a news release.

Giblin is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16, Sellinger said.

According to court documents, Giblin, while being transported from federal prison in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, to a facility in Newark, Essex County, escaped custody. Giblin was serving a federal sentence imposed in 2017 for traveling interstate and using an interstate facility to promote unlawful activity in connection with a scheme to defraud multiple women. 

Giblin’s 2017 sentence followed an earlier 9-year, 7-month sentence handed down in 2007, in which he was convicted of wire fraud conviction after a similar scheme. 

People are also reading…

Giblin was captured in Atlantic City by U.S. Marshals on March 10, 2021.

Court documents also state that between April 2019 and March 2021, while he was in custody, Giblin convinced women to transfer him money through Western Union and MoneyGram. He pursued romantic relationships with the women, adding that he planned to relocate to their area, the documents stated.

For escaping, Giblin faces up to five years in prison and be ordered to pay a maximum $250,000 fine. His wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, Sellinger said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: At least 9,000 people missing since start of war

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News