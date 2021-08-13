 Skip to main content
Connecticut man pleads guilty to attempted murder of Tuckerton police officer
Connecticut man pleads guilty to attempted murder of Tuckerton police officer

TOMS RIVER — A Connecticut man pleaded guilty Friday to the attempted murder of a Tuckerton police officer in 2019, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Miguel Angel-Villegas, 31, of New Haven, Connecticut, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27. The state is recommending a term of 15 years in prison on the attempted murder charge, as well as five years on a hindering apprehension charge, to be served concurrently.

On Nov. 21, 2019, a Tuckerton police officer pulled over a vehicle in which Angel-Villegas was a passenger. During the stop, the vehicle sped off and crashed into another vehicle.

Angel-Villegas exited the vehicle, pulled out a firearm and began firing at the officer. He then fled on foot and was apprehended later that evening outside Penn Station in New York City by the U.S. Marshals Service and New York Police Department.

Investigators found Angel-Villegas ordered his then-girlfriend, the driver of the vehicle, to provide the Tuckerton officer with a fictitious name due to his belief he was wanted on a parole violation out of Connecticut, and then forced her to speed away during the stop.

Villegas has been in the Ocean County jail since his return to New Jersey.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

