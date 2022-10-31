Closing arguments scheduled for Tuesday in trial of man accused of murdering Egg Harbor Township woman

MAYS LANDING — Closing arguments are expected to be held Tuesday in the murder trial of Pennsylvania man accused of killing an Egg Harbor Township woman in 2014.

Timothy Wright, 42, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested in 2019 for the murder of Joyce Vanderhoff.

After both closing statements, the jury will be given the case for deliberations, Assistant Atlantic County Prosecutor Seth Levy said on Monday.

Vanderhoff, 25, was found dead and naked on Feb. 14, 2014, on the side of that road near a blueberry field. Her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation.

Wright it represented by public defenders John Bjorklund and Alex Settle.

Vanderhoff was last known to be asking friends and acquaintances for a ride from the Mays Landing Walmart before her body was found.

During the first round of testimonies in the case, a friend of Vanderhoff, Matthew Flamensfeld, said he and Wright got drugs from an apartment complex before visiting Vanderhoff at her hotel room in West Atlantic City. The trio then went back to Wright's home, where Vanderhoff was left after a dispute about owed narcotics.

In opening arguments, Levy told the jury that a search for directions from Vanderhoff's dumping site to Wright's home ties him to the homicide. However, his attorneys claim the body's temperature indicates it was freshly dumped at the site, and that Wright couldn't have placed it there when the prosecutions alleges he did.