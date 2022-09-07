Closing arguments expected Wednesday in federal health care fraud trial

CAMDEN — Thomas Sher, a Northfield man accused of taking part in a multimillion-dollar state health care fraud scheme, testified Tuesday in federal court that he had entered the operation thinking it was legal business activity.

“I did not know this was health care fraud,” Sher said during his trial when asked why he followed his brother, Michael Sher, into the scheme.

Thomas Sher, 50, faces health care fraud charges for participating in a scheme led by William Hickman, a South Jersey pharmaceutical salesman.

Federal investigators have said the operation cost taxpayer-funded health insurance programs nearly $50 million.

Thomas Sher claims that, being a fitness trainer and health buff, he had no ill will in endorsing the general use of compound supplements, saying he believed they’d improve overall health.

He said he initially didn’t understand why the FBI was questioning him during its investigation of the operation.

“I never thought there was a fraud situation going on,” Thomas Sher said, adding he stopped marketing the products after being interviewed by the federal agents.

Thomas Sher, who testified before U.S. District Court Judge Robert Kugler for over an hour, was one of the last witnesses to take the stand in a nearly-two week trial, which is expected to reconvene Wednesday for closing arguments, after which the jury will begin deliberating.

Several South Jersey residents have been tied to the scheme, which authorities have said used recruiters and their associates to earn money from unnecessary compound medication prescriptions filled by doctors, most commonly Margate Dr. John Gaffney and his partner, Dr. Lawrence Anastasi.

Both Michael and John Sher, Thomas Sher’s brothers, have pleaded guilty and are expected to be sentenced later this year.

Several character witnesses also testified Tuesday as to Thomas Sher’s reputation, saying he’s not a criminal.

Thomas Sher, a former Margate firefighter along with his two brothers, was known to the community as a fitness enthusiast, training people through programs he started at local gyms. He was then approached by Michael Sher about considering a new way to earn money.

“Up until these allegations, I knew nothing negative about Tom at all,” said Harold Buckberg, of Northfield, who has called Thomas Sher a friend for about 12 years.

Thomas Sher also earned commissions for prescriptions he had filled for himself, saying doing so was a way to try the product.

“After he (Michael) showed me, it looked like a thing I would get into,” Thomas Sher said of his decision to join the compound medication operation.

The prosecution, meanwhile, argued Thomas Sher did not research the product he touted to family, friends and coworkers who shared a similar health plan provided by the state.

Thomas Sher admitted he had little to no experience with the compound supplements, seeing them only as daily vitamins comparable to those sold by retailer GNC.

“You’re marketing something you had no idea what it is?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina Hud told Thomas Sher as he testified.

“No,” Sher replied, saying he’d given his clients a brochure about the supplements.

From March to December 2015, Thomas Sher was paid more than $93,000 in commission from Michael, Thomas Sher’s brother testified last week.

Thomas Sher then paid his clients, but he said those payments were for referrals similar to what he’d see while working as a nursing recruiter with a company called MedStaff.

“I thought it was part of the marketing plan at the time,” Thomas Sher said.

Dozens of people who received compound medications, including Nick and Samantha Grasso, testified last week about how Thomas Sher would approach them, claiming he could offer them a product that could aid weight loss.

Most said they received compound prescriptions delivered to their door and shipped from Central Rexall Drugs, a pharmacy in Hammond, Louisiana.

Thomas Sher’s attorney, Joseph Grimes, has argued his client intended his practice to be a legitimate operation.

“I think that the community has the highest regard of Tom,” Andrew Miller, a defense witness from Philadelphia who has known Thomas Sher and his family from his time at the Jersey Shore, said while testifying Tuesday.