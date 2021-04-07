City officials to discuss Boardwalk safety at Thursday special meeting

The 14-year-old is charged with robbery, simple assault, shoplifting and conspiracy. She was released to a parent’s custody pending court.

Nabeel Azem, whose family owns a clothing store near South Carolina Avenue, echoed Mitchell’s concerns.

“Every block they need at least one cop,” Azem said. “So if there are people trying to be trouble makers, they (police) will be there to help us because I don’t see a lot of cops here on the Boardwalk.”

On Tuesday, Tom Forkin, a Republican who is challenging incumbent Small in the mayoral race, announced a proposal to bring three new police substations to the Boardwalk and to revise community policing practices.

Forkin has called for the immediate hiring of 150 police officers, which he said would be paid for with a portion of the luxury, room and parking tax.

“Simply put, people will not come to Atlantic City if they do not feel safe,” Forkin said in a statement. “Our present Mayor and Council have been complicit with the state takeover which has been a train wreck for the residents and tourism industry here in Atlantic City and the region. The gross understaffing of our ACPD & ACFD is a perfect example of that.”